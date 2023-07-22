Age is just a number: Meet Jim Arrington, 90-year-old world's oldest bodybuilder

Meet Jim Arrington, a living motivation for gym enthusiasts worldwide. At the remarkable age of 90, he holds the prestigious title of the world's oldest bodybuilder.

Meet Jim Arrington, a living motivation for gym enthusiasts worldwide. At the remarkable age of 90, he holds the prestigious title of the world's oldest bodybuilder, proving that age is no obstacle. Recently, Guinness World Records (GWR) released a video showcasing glimpses of Arrington's life and revealing the secret to his longevity.

The video offers a captivating view of Jim Arrington's exercise routine, providing insight into the daily life of this incredible bodybuilder. Throughout the footage, Arrington reflects on his childhood and the factors that motivated him to embark on the path of bodybuilding. He also shares valuable tips on maintaining good health.

The video has evoked awe and admiration from viewers, leaving many netizens feeling highly motivated. Numerous comments flooded the video's comment section, expressing deep appreciation for Jim's determination and achievements.

One YouTube user expressed, "Seeing people like Jim is what got me into bodybuilding. It's incredibly inspiring to witness individuals in their 80s and 90s leading healthy, fit, and strong lives."

Another user marveled, "He never skipped leg days. No pain, no gain, indeed, boss man!"

A third viewer exclaimed, "This is truly incredible!"

Others chimed in with comments like, "This guy is insane. Pure motivation," "That's impressive," and "Wow."

Jim Arrington's unwavering dedication and passion for bodybuilding serve as a powerful reminder that age should never be a hindrance to pursuing one's dreams and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.