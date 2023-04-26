'Agar ye kamiya dubara mil gayi...' : IAS Deepak Rawat teaches lesson to careless employees, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: IAS Deepak Rawat is often in the news for both his personal and professional life. Rawat, who is posted as Kumaon Commissioner, also remains in the headlines for his outstanding works. Rawat is quite popular on social media with over 4.6 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel. Recently, a video surfaced on the Internet where the IAS was seen inspecting a government office and scolding employees over their carelessness at work. Rawat also advised the employees not to make the same mistakes again, as there would be harsh consequences if they did.

This video was shared on April 14. Since being posted, it has been viewed over four lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens swamped the comment section with positive responses to the IAS officer's honesty.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Deepak sir is a great part of our developing India....this work culture is inspiring." Another added, "You are inspiration for many of us Sir. The way you work is perfect. Thank you for inspiring us through your work. Jai Hind" "Sir from your videos, I could able to know better that how a District is operated modularly and wisely with Optimistic Commands & Decisions. Moreover, I learnt that how a DM is managing other Departments of the District!!" wrote a third. A fourth user said, "Sir Namaskar Sir, we watch your videos continuously, we get to learn a lot from your honesty, if every government officer like you starts doing his duty honestly, then there is nothing stopping India from becoming a world guru."

Who is Deepak Rawat?

Deepak Rawat was born on September 24, 1977, in Barlowganj, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. He attended St George's College in Mussoorie, graduated from Hansraj College, Delhi University, and earned a post-graduate degree in political science and an MPhil from Jawahar Lal Nehru University.

IAS Deepak Rawat UPSC rank

Deepak Rawat cracked UPSC after two failed tries in 2007 and achieved an All India Rank- 12 after completing his training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

IAS Deepak Rawat postings

Deepak Rawat served as a District Magistrate in Bageshwar, Managing Director of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, Uttarakhand from 2011 to 2012, District Magistrate in Nainital from 2014 to 2017, District Magistrate in Haridwar since 2017 where he was also given the task of Kumbh Mela Adhikari. Currently, he is posted as commissioner of Kumaon.