Amid the viral 'Pushpa 2 fever', a man's "brutal" review of the movie has taken internet by storm, leaving netizens in splits. The viral video, shared on 'X', features a man sharing his take on the movie.

The clip begins with him ostensibly heaping praise on Pushpa 2 with immense excitement, "Toh bhai abhi abhi main Pushpa 2 dekh ke nikla. Mazaa aa gaya picture dekh ke! Crazy film!

Then, he takes a pause and continues, "Agar main anpadh, ganwar, angutha chhap hota toh yeh sab bolta" (Had I been illiterate, I would have said all those things).

"Sabse badi galti yeh hai main padha likha aadmi Pushpa 2 dekhne chala gaya. Humari galti hai ki hum padh likh liye yeh picture dekhne ke liye. Agar tumne zyada padhai ki hai, matlab 5-6th bhi badhe ho toh tumhein yeh picture pasand nahi aayegi (My mistake is that I, being an educated man, went to watch Pushpa 2. Our mistake is that we are too educated to watch this film. Even you ave studied till 5th-6th grade, you will not like the movie".

The man further claimed that the movie is not for educated ones. "Ek scene mein toh Allu Arjun ne 12-15 log daant se maar diya, kya mazaa aa gaya bhai! Jao dekho film, par agar 5-6 tak bhi padhe ho toh mat jaana" (In one scene, Allu Arjun killed 12-15 people with his teeth, it was fun! Go watch the movie, but I repeat, if you have studied till 5th-6th grade, don't).

The video was shared with a caption that reas, "This is brutal".

Here's how netizens reacted

The clip is rapidly being circulated online, with several users sharing their views on the same.

"Mai bhi kuch bolna chahti hoon, bas vivad se darti hoon", an user hilariously wrote.

Another user wrote, "I haven't watched Puspa, Pusha 2, not even interested, but I'm feeling really satisfied hearing this review."