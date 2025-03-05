A video of a man, claiming that a fellow male passenger forcefully kissed him while he was asleep, is going viral on social media, triggering reactions from netizens. The now-viral clip features the man slamming the passenger for allegedly kissing him without his consent.

"Main soya tha aur iss bande ne mujhe forcefully kiss kiya. Maine poochha ki kyun kiya toh bolta hai achcha laga kar diya" (I was asleep when this man forcibly kissed me. After I asked him why he did so, he said that he 'felt like it'), says the man in the video.

Next, he also alleged that the accused's wife was trying to downplay the situation by asking him to let it go. "Main toh nahi jaane dunga bhai. Agar yeh kisi ladki ke saath hua hota toh sabne bola hota" (I will not let it go, brother. Had it happened with a woman, everybody would have raised their voices), he adds.

Meanwhile, the accused who was sitting on the lower berth admitted to act and claimed that he did so because he "felt like it". He also tried apologising, repeatedly saying, "Galti ho gaya" (I made a mistake).

The guy kissed another guy in train while sleeping.

Then said- "maaf kardo, chhod de"



All the bystanders are not even taking this seriously until the man started to get beaten. pic.twitter.com/YtQP3P7cG2 — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) March 4, 2025

However, the time and location of the incident are unclear.

"Non-consensual actions are NOT okay—no matter the gender.Imagine if the roles were reversed, would people still be this casual about it?" an user wrote, expressing support towards the victim.

Another user joined, "He should be punished and sent to jail."

DNA doesn't confirm the veracity of the above video