The Pakistan cricket team is currently under intense scrutiny following a disappointing performance in the first Test match at Multan Cricket Stadium. Led by Shan Masood, the team suffered a crushing defeat by an innings and 47 runs against England.

England's remarkable total of 823 runs, fueled by outstanding performances from Joe Root and Harry Brooks, had raised expectations for a strong response from the Pakistan batting lineup. However, Pakistan's collapse was nothing short of catastrophic.

Despite efforts from Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal, who showed some resistance with scores of 63 and 55* respectively, Pakistan struggled to put up a competitive second-innings total, finishing at 220.

While Salman's 84-ball innings and Jamal's solid 104-ball performance offered glimpses of hope, it was not enough to salvage the match for Pakistan. The team fell short of their target, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

Disappointed fans have taken to platforms like X and Instagram to express their frustration through memes and jokes, turning into harsh critics of the team's performance.

Following their defeat, Pakistan extended their disappointing streak at home as the Shan Masood-led team has failed to secure a victory in their last 10 home Test matches.

