After ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan’ comment, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gets 2 am call from Pathaan star, internet reacts

Twitter users reacted to CM Sharma’s tweet just a day after the “Who is Shah Rukh Khan?” comment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

After his now viral ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’ comment made on Friday January, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday revealed that the Bollywood superstar had called him at 2 am in the night. 

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said that Shah Rukh Khan had called him expressing concerns over reports of protests against his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ by a rightwing outfit in Assam capital Guwahati. He added that he had assured SRK that the Assam government will maintain law and order and ensure no such incident takes place during Pathaan’s release. 

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of the state govt to maintain law and order. we will enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” Sarma tweeted. 

 

 

The tweet came after Sarma on Friday reacted to alleged protests against the film in Assam by saying, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?” 

Twitter users reacted to CM Sharma’s tweet just a day after the “Who is Shah Rukh Khan?” comment. Several SRK fans posted tweets showing their love and wishes for his new film. Twitter users also appreciated the Assam CM for taking care of law and order and ensuring the film is screened in the state. Check out some of the posts below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

