After ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan’ comment, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gets 2 am call from Pathaan star, internet reacts

File Photo

After his now viral ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’ comment made on Friday January, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday revealed that the Bollywood superstar had called him at 2 am in the night.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said that Shah Rukh Khan had called him expressing concerns over reports of protests against his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ by a rightwing outfit in Assam capital Guwahati. He added that he had assured SRK that the Assam government will maintain law and order and ensure no such incident takes place during Pathaan’s release.

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of the state govt to maintain law and order. we will enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” Sarma tweeted.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

The tweet came after Sarma on Friday reacted to alleged protests against the film in Assam by saying, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?”

Twitter users reacted to CM Sharma’s tweet just a day after the “Who is Shah Rukh Khan?” comment. Several SRK fans posted tweets showing their love and wishes for his new film. Twitter users also appreciated the Assam CM for taking care of law and order and ensuring the film is screened in the state. Check out some of the posts below:

Thanks sir this type of india we all want.. I am watching your many interview you are passionate to work for your state. Want to visit assam lovely state. Thanks — Swagger (@SwaggerKingSRK) January 22, 2023

Thank you so much Himanata ji.

We may or may not like the individual whose movie is being showcased in our territory. But it's primary responsibility of the state to protect public or private assets at any costs.

It creates a good business environment & confidence in investors. — CN (@chemc1990) January 22, 2023

Great show of being a public servant in a democracy, though you enjoy all the powers, @himantabiswa Ji !

Proud of you !

Henceforth if anyone calls in the dead of night, have someone else take the call or put few on con call, who may answer freely on your behalf.

All the best ! — Whiplash (@Sanjay89741853) January 22, 2023

(With inputs from ANI)