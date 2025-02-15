Yuvraj Singh unfollows Ranveer Allahabadia after Virat Kohli, following backlash over a controversial question on Samay Raina’s show.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has taken action against social media personality Ranveer Allahabadia, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli. This move comes after a recent controversy involving Ranveer on comedian Samay Raina's show, 'India’s Got Latent', where he made a provocative comment that did not sit well with many social media users.

Who is Ranveer Allahabadia?

Ranveer Allahabadia, known as BeerBiceps, is a 31-year-old podcaster and content creator. He studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later pursued engineering at Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering in Mumbai. Coming from a family of doctors, Ranveer initially followed an academic path before shifting to content creation.

He has gained massive popularity on social media, with 9.6 million followers on Instagram and 18.8 million subscribers on YouTube. He often interviews celebrities, athletes, and influential figures on his podcast.

The Controversy

Ranveer recently faced backlash for an inappropriate question he asked a contestant on Samay Raina’s 'India’s Got Latent' show. His comment went viral, leading to a wave of criticism and trolling. This controversy prompted Virat Kohli to unfollow him on Instagram, which caught significant attention online.

Yuvraj Singh’s Response

After Kohli’s action, Yuvraj Singh unfollowed Ranveer Allahabadia on social media. This development surprised many, as Yuvraj had previously appeared on Ranveer’s 'BeerBiceps' podcast. While Yuvraj has not made any public statements, his move indicates that he may disapprove of Ranveer’s recent actions.

The controversy continues to stir reactions online, with fans divided over Ranveer Allahabadia’s conduct and the actions taken by Kohli and Yuvraj.