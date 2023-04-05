After Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana, clip of woman dancing to Bhojpuri song breaks internet

screengrab

New Delhi: For the past few days, a girl has been grasping social media by wildfire with her choice of outfit in the Delhi Metro. Photos of an unidentified lady sporting a short dress have gone viral, sparking a heated internet debate. The viral Delhi Metro girl identified as Rhythm Chanana is a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab. We've seen numerous clips of her wearing hot outfits while traveling the Delhi metro. Following Rhythm, another woman has captured the attention of netizens for an entirely distinct reason. Well, a clip of a woman dancing to Bhojpuri song on Delhi Metro's platform has gone crazy viral on the internet. The woman in the clip is identified as Avnikarish and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle.

Watch it here:

The viral video captures the lady in a beautiful red saree energetically dancing to the Bhojpuri song at metro platform. While she dances her heart out , other co-passengers on the platform can be seen stealing glances.

Since it was shared, the clip has received over 12,000 views. Many social media users praised the woman's dance, with many applauding her confidence. While others were irritated by someone grooving at a public place like the metro.

Here's how people reacted:

"Kuch bhi ho raha hai," one person commented. "Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me," another countered. "Koi inhe ban karo metro se," a third said. "Delhi metro mein kya ho raha hai, Ab bas reels banti hai," a fourth quipped.

Earlier also a video of a woman dancing inside the Delhi Metro had sparked debate on the internet. The specific footage was shared on Instagram by user Sunita Mittal. Watch it here: