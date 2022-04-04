After Twitteratis, Shiv Sena MP urges Education Minister to act upon college textbook stating ‘dowry is helpful’

From slamming the author to splashing a bunch of hate words for the college authorities, users across Twitter are expressing uncontrollable anger.

The practice of dowry has found its roots deep into the minds into the society. Despite countless awareness campaigns and talk shows, the brutal practice is still a part of many weddings. Under such circumstances, education is one means to aware people about this evil practise but what if educational institutions themselves preach people to follow it?

Recently, a page from the sociology textbook prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has angered the spirit of every supporter of equality. The college textbook lists the ‘merits of dowry’ as if there is nothing wrong with the practice of taking or giving dowry.

Netizens across the internet are infuriated to witness detailed pointers about benefits of dowry being mentioned as part of the syllabus in the 21st century. As per the book, ‘dowry is helpful’ as it helps to set up a new household with gifts like cots, mattress, TV, fan and other necessary things.

While projecting a façade of women empowerment, the book states that parents are encouraging girls to complete their education and get employed so they don’t have to pay much dowry.

These merits speak upon the societal norms of beauty too. One of the merits reads that even ‘ugly looking girls’ can be married off by using dowry.

Authored by TK Indrani, the page number 122 of this textbook is something that has shaken the nerves of every Twitterati. From slamming the author to splashing a bunch of hate words for the college authorities, users across Twitter are expressing uncontrollable anger.

Here’s what the textbook states about dowry:

Expressing disgust after seeing the merits of dowry, a Twitter user wrote, “Those supporting or stating that dowry is an ancient custom with benefits to the bride are completely blind to the number of dowry deaths/atrocities committed on the bride who couldn't bring enough dowry. Like sati, it needs to be denounced.”

Another one said, “No way this is the mindset of some people in 2022”.

Meanwhile, many politicians have stepped up to act upon this now-trending issue. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged Education Minister to withdraw this book. Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, she writes, “I request Shri @dpradhanbjp ji to remove such books from circulation. That a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its constitution.”