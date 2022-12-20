After Swiggy's top-ordered dish list, know which city beat Delhi for ordering the most momos

Finally, the year 2022 is drawing to a conclusion, and it feels as though time has flown by. There were a few noteworthy food trends that surfaced when reflecting over the last year. One of the most popular recipes on Google, for instance, was overnight oats. Meanwhile, Swiggy disclosed that Biryani was once again the most popular order on the food delivery service.

Now, a brand-new survey from the movie theatre giant INOX offers some information on the gastronomic preferences of moviegoers in 2022. According to the data, an Indian city consumed more momos than even Delhi!

INOX cinemas published its Cinema Food Report for 2022, which summarised the dietary preferences of 70 million moviegoers. Unbelievable, but Kolkata came in first on the list of best momo eaters, beating Delhi! Kolkata ordered a staggering 2.21 lakh of the 10.96 lakh dim sims that were served in 2022. According to the report, Delhi only has 79,436 pieces.

Of course, popcorn and cola beverages were the most popular items ordered, but one unique Indian dish that people enjoyed eating while watching movies was samosa.

According to the study, the theatre sold 19.38 lakh samosas in 2022, which, if placed side by side, would stretch 179 kilometres from Mumbai to Valsad! French fries, sandwiches, burgers, and pizza were among the other popular foods that theatregoers ate. The most popular beverages in 2022 were cola, chai, coffee, and green tea. According to the report, vegan burgers also attracted a lot of interest.

Interestingly, the survey found that Indians had a sweet appetite as well. Cinemagoers chose to eat ice cream and doughnuts, which were the most popular goods, even while viewing movies. Dishes like dim sum, noodles, and fried rice were enjoyed by foodies, and desi-Chinese cuisine was also popular.