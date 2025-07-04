After Sonu-Neha Kakkar, Armaan-Amaal Malik, now twins Chinki-Minki aka Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra part ways, netizens call it ‘new trend’

Popular twins Chinki-Minki aka Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra have officially announced that the duo has now parted ways.

Popular twins Chinki-Minki aka Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra have officially announced that the duo has now parted ways. They will explore their professional journey separately. Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra are very popular on Instagram and have a joint handle @surabhi.samriddhi, with 12 million followers. They post dance reels and funny content with matching outfits on their social media. Their separation has shocked their fans, who loved them as a 'jodi'.

On July 3, Chinki-Minki posted a note on their Instagram, that read, “With a heavy heart, we are now parting our ways as Jodi. We’ve decided to explore life on our individual journeys from here on." They wrote, "Grateful for everything we’ve shared and excited for what lies ahead. Keep cheering for both of us with your love and blessings," in the caption.

Who are Chinki-Minki?

Chinki and Minki, aka Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, were born on December 1998, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The twins started content creation on TikTok and Instagram, and became very popular on social media. Soon, they made appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show back in 2019. They have also acted in many web series, like College Romance and Hero: Gayab Mode On. They have hosted a show 'Twinterview' in 2022, with many celebrities as guests.Together, both have a newtworth of Rs 12-25 crore, as per Bollywoodshaadis.

Why did they split?

In an interview with Free press Journal, they have faced one of the biggest challenge in their career, when someone makes decision to choose one of them or replace the duo with somewhen else during auditions. Surabhi stated “We do auditions a lot together, and people are sometimes like, ‘We have to choose one of you’. I think that is the challenge that we have been facing nowadays. People think they need one of us, but since they can not decide, they change their plan and take someone else. We are open to work in individual projects too."

Fans react

One user commented, "Chinkaaa minkaaa pls say it's a prank!!! I can't believe it!!!" One jokingly stated, "Now a days siblings parting is a new trend", referring to Sonu Kakkar's separation from Neha-Tony Kakkar adn Amaal-Arman Malik separation. Third said, "It's a prank or what dis."