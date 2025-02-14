During an event where he shared the stage with one of Shark Tank India’s judges, Gaurav opened up about how his business took off

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, a popular YouTuber recently appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4. However, Flying Beast did not have the most pleasant experience on the show. Gaurav was questioned about his motivations for participating in the show after Anupam Mittal called him a 'terrible entrepreneur.' Despite leaving the tank without a deal, Gaurav and his partner have since spoken about their experience on the show. In his latest vlog, Gaurav Taneja also talked candidly about his entrepreneurial journey.

During an event where he shared the stage with one of Shark Tank India’s judges, Gaurav shared about his entrepreneurial journey, saying, “Recently, I was talking to somebody and we discussed how my brand, which was launched in May 2024, made sales worth Rs 1 crore in just one hour. But a lot of hard work went into it for 7-8 years. Right from working out in the gym to gaining knowledge about the products – in India there was a culture that when you went to a gym trainer, he wouldn’t tell you the science behind what to eat and when, what to do, and how to do it. When I started showing all this to people, I was accused of sabotaging gym trainers’ jobs. I was also thrown out of a gym because of this once."

In his latest vlog, Gaurav looked back on his business career and recalled how, within an hour of its May 2024 launch, his brand generated Rs 1 crore. He admitted, “When I started content creation, I was also flying that time, so I was juggling between these two things all by myself. I did content creation with zero team, and later met a few good people. Great entrepreneurs have a great team, I understood this very late. I realised that you cannot do everything by yourself, if you do, you will stagnate. I was very underconfident as a child, but this social media journey changed me."

Anupam Mittal on the Shark Tank India episode said he is not going to invest in Gaurav’s business, telling him, “When I started, I was a lot like you. I thought of myself as a star, but when you think of yourself as a star, you think you’re infallible. you can't allocate time to startups, you have to be there all the time… It’s not that I don’t trust you, but I trust in Indian entrepreneurship, and they have so much energy, so much passion, they won’t let a part-timer like you win. That’s the reason I’m out."

Gaurav praised his fellow panelist Azhar Iqubal who is a judge on the show, he also joked that generally, he learns from every experience in life. "In general, I learn from every experience in life," Gaurav joked. As the audience chuckled, he remarked, "But wahan jaake kuch nahi seekha." Gaurav and his co-founder, who valued their company at Rs 100 crore, requested Rs 1 crore from the "sharks" in exchange for 1% stock on the program.