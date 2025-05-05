Rishabh was dismissed in a bizarre fashion, losing both his bat and his wicket on the same ball. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, whose presence at the team's games has been a talking point, was visibly disappointed after Pant's poor performance.

Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) captain Rishabh Pant had a bizarre moment against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday, as he lost his bat while trying to hit a big shot and was caught at the boundary.This happened on the fifth ball of the eighth over. Omarzai had put pressure on the left-handed batsman, who was at 18 (16) in the chase of 237.

Pant attempted to hit a wide, good-length ball over mid-wicket but ended up losing his bat, which flew to the square-leg region. Meanwhile, the ball went to deep point, where a fielder took an easy catch.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, whose presence at the team's games has been a talking point, was visibly disappointed, a reaction that has since gone viral.

Rishabh, who joined LSG for a significant sum of Rs 27 crore, has had a season to forget, struggling with both his batting and captaincy. He has only managed to score 128 runs in 10 innings, with an average of 12.80. His strike rate stands at 99.22, and he has recorded a single half-century along with two dismissals without scoring.

However, this is not the first time when Pant has lost control over his bat. He is known for occasionally losing control of his bat, it once again flew into the air. While his bat went towards the on-side, the ball went towards the off-side, where Shashank Singh took an easy catch, resulting in his dismissal.

LSG suffered a 37-run defeat in the match.

LSG currently holds the seventh position in the IPL 2025 standings, with 5 wins and 6 losses. Their path to the playoffs now requires them to win their remaining 3 matches, along with needing results from other teams to go their way.