After Rhythm Chanana, viral video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro divides internet, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Several clips from the Delhi metro have made news in recent days. From Rhythm Chanana's wardrobe choice, which received both praise and condemnation, to an old incident in which a woman pepper-sprayed a fellow passenger after an argument became heated. Carrying on the heritage, our beloved metro is back in the news. This time, a video of a couple on the train holding hands, kissing, and snuggling has gone viral on social media. While many called it a “shameful act”, others argued that it is something that should be “normalised.”

The now-viral video is shared on Twitter by user named Richa Sharma. The viral footage shows a young boy and a girl holding and kissing each other in a crowded Delhi Metro compartment.

While some netizens chastised the couple for kissing in public, the majority of people condemned the person who recorded the video without permission. Many people believe that public displays of affection should be made more common.

One user asked, "Why do Delhi Metro passengers get scandalized when people kiss in the train? Aake dekho Mumbai. Couples are kissing everywhere, while others are basically minding their own business."

"Filming someone without their consent or posting a video of the same is punishable under IPC Section 354 C,But this is about a culture that is so frustrated that it can't even see two young people show affection." commented another.

A third user said, "Right now, the Delhi metro is the most happening place in India." Videos of passengers fighting over seats, women travelling naked to make a strong statement, couples kissing in public, and so on have become a daily source of entertainment for us. Culture shifts here!"

Earlier a girl in the Delhi Metro drew social media attention with her clothing choice. She wore a DIY bralette that she teamed with a skirt. Netizens became inquisitive about the girl when videos and images of her went viral on the internet. The girl was finally identified as Rhythm Chanana.

DMRC published a statement in response to her viral videos. "It's strange that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro," the 19-year-old said to a media channel. "If they have a problem with my outfit, they should have a problem with the people who shot it," she explained.

Chanana went on to say that she has been travelling like this for several months. "It just so happened to be going viral right now. I was not allowed to travel on Delhi's Pink Line, but I had no such problems on any other line," she explained.