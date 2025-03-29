As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens took to the comment section, slamming Swati Sachdeva for turning a personal family matter into a joke. Many compared the controversy to the recent backlash faced by YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina.

After Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina came under fire for their jokes during an episode of India's Got Latent, now stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva has been called out for one of her recent acts. The comedian found herself at the center of controversy after a video of one of her latest performances went viral. In the video, Swati shared a controversial anecdote of her mother discovering a vibrator in her room. The clip has generated immense buzz on social media with many accusing her of promoting vulgarity in the name of humour.

In the clip, Swati Sachdeva shared how her mother tries to be a 'cool mom' but struggles to do so. She narrated an incident when her mother found a vibrator in her room but hesitated to ask her directly about it. Swati Sachdeva shared how her mother hesitated to say the work, fearing it would turn on. "Ye pakka mera vibrator udhaar maangne vali hai (She's definitely going to ask to borrow my vibrator)," she said.

The comedian then said that to avoid any further embarrassment, she also jokingly told her mother that the vibrator belonged to her father, to which her mother told her that her father has “better taste".

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens took to the comment section, slamming Swati Sachdeva for turning a personal family matter into a joke. Many compared the controversy to the recent backlash faced by YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina.

An angry user wrote on X, "Shameless...sharmnaak. Thodi bahut hansi majaak chalta hai par ye to ab had hi kar rhe...@GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia need to ban or restrict the content in these shows," while another said, "Khud ko famous krne k liye perents ki koi respect nhi hai."

A third user commented, "#Shame. In the name of comedy and independence, some women are defaming the whole community." Some netizens also called Swati Sachdeva's comedy 'filth'.

READ | Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Accused Shariful Islam Shehzad files bail plea, claims case is 'false'