Former India captain MS Dhoni took on the role of Ranbir Kapoor's iconic character, Ranvijay Singh, from the movie "Animal" in a humorous advertisement for EMotorad, an electric cycle company. Dhoni can be seen flawlessly mimicking Ranbir's menacing entrance from the film, exiting a car and crossing the road with his gang. However, in a delightful twist, Dhoni was seen riding an electric cycle instead of a car, adding a touch of modern-day coolness to the classic scene.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of "Animal," was impressed by Dhoni's acting skills in the advertisement. He praised the former Indian captain's performance, confidently saying that the audience would love it. The ad, which features Dhoni's comedic portrayal of Ranvijay Singh, is sure to generate a lot of buzz and laughter among fans.

In the clip, Dhoni can be seen fully embracing his role while continuing to mimic Ranbir Kapoor by delivering one of his famous lines from the movie "Animal." This playful imitation delighted Vanga, who declared that his "hero" was ready The director's enthusiastic response led to another humorous exchange between him and Dhoni.

The next scene in the ad showed Dhoni recreating Ranvijay's entrance from the movie, complete with a mullet hairstyle. Vanga was convinced that the ad would be a super hit, but Dhoni questioned whether they were pushing the boundaries a bit too far. He reminded Vanga that it was an ad for an electric cycle, but the director remained undeterred. The ad concluded with Dhoni mimicking Ranbir's closing scene from the movie, bringing the hilarious ad to a satisfying end.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by a page called '@mufaddal_vohra.' Soon after he shared this video, it quickly went viral. Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "Thala is looking great." "Oh my Thala," said a second user.

Social media reaction

"Mahi should work in films once, all the heroes will flop in front of him," wrote another user.

A third user write, "Looks like now he is ready for some action movies."

However, a section of users also criticised him for not focusing on the upcoming season of IPL and doing this ad as a user wrote, "Only showoff nothing else, he should be focus on cricket instead of doing ad and media hype."

Another said, "They are ready to do any kind of ad for money but no posts for cricket or india."

MS Dhoni's preparation for IPL 2025

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, the CSK legend, is gearing up for his 18th season in the IPL. He has already begun training at the team's camp, demonstrating his commitment to the upcoming season. Dhoni also made time to attend the wedding festivities of Rishabh Pant's sister, showcasing his camaraderie with fellow cricketers. CSK will be aiming for their sixth IPL title this year, and their first match of the season will be a highly anticipated clash against their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians. The match is scheduled to take place in Chennai on March 23rd.