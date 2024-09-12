Twitter
This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh's net worth reaches Rs....

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

The para-athlete's 47.32m initial throw placed him in second position but it was upgraded to gold after the top finisher was disqualified.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....
Para-javelin thrower Navdeep Singh became the talk of the town after winning a gold medal for India in the Paris Paralympics. He won the game with a personal best effort of 47.32 metres in a dramatic men’s javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

The 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana started with a foul but came up with 46.39 metres in his second attempt. Later, with his third throw, he electrified the stadium. His personal best effort of 47.32m initially placed him in second position but it was upgraded to gold after the top finisher, Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah, was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag.

Navdeep Singh's net worth

Born with a short stature, Navdeep did not let it deter him from pursuing his passion for athletics. Now, after his win in the Paris Paralympics, his net worth has reached USD 1 million or Rs 8.39 crore, as per media reports. Born prematurely in November 2000, Navdeep's struggles began from the start. However, his father Dalbir Singh, a national-level wrestler, kept motivating him and saw his son as an extension of his own aspirations.

Navdeep started his athletic journey at the age of 10, dabbling in wrestling and sprinting before finding his true calling in javelin throw after being inspired by national icon Neeraj Chopra. Navdeep made his international debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, clinching his first gold medal and setting the stage for a remarkable career. He continued to train tirelessly at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Gandhinagar and Bangalore, honing his skills and refining his technique.

READ | Meet Alankrita Sakshi, hired for record-breaking package at Google, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
