Manu Bhaker's net worth was just Rs 60 lakh before Olympic medals win, her current net worth is Rs...

Manu Bhaker, the rising star of Indian sports, has made history with her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, where she won two bronze medals. As she continues to inspire millions and is poised to receive numerous accolades and rewards for her Olympic success, let's take a closer look at her financial standing.

As of 2024, Manu Bhaker's estimated net worth is around Rs 12 crore, according to reports from Deccan Herald and Wikipedia. Her wealth primarily comes from her professional shooting career and lucrative endorsement deals. Bhaker has signed partnerships with major brands like Nothing India and Performax. According to MoneyControl, female athletes in India typically earn between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per endorsement, and Bhaker's brand value is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

Manu Bhaker's journey in shooting began with an initial investment of Rs 1.5 lakh from her father. Her rise in the sport was further supported by organisations like the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), a nonprofit aimed at helping Indian athletes achieve Olympic success. Additionally, Bhaker received Rs 12,16,257 from the Sports Authority of India under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to support her Olympic preparation.

Furthermore, she has received financial assistance totaling Rs 1,50,67,390 from the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), which has significantly contributed to her training and competition expenses. Her net worth before her Paris Olympics feat was reportedly just Rs 60 lakh.

Manu Bhaker's remarkable achievements and growing financial success reflect her dedication and the bright future ahead in the world of sports.