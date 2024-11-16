With Musk’s bold challenge to Zuckerberg, fans are now wondering if another high-profile showdown could be on the horizon

Jake Paul claimed a unanimous victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson, defeating him 79-73 in what was billed as the biggest boxing match of 2024. The much-anticipated fight, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, went the full distance but lacked the fireworks fans had hoped for.

Paul, a 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, delivered a strong performance against 57-year-old Tyson, who returned to professional boxing after nearly 20 years. Tyson’s last sanctioned fight was in 2005, though he participated in a high-profile exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The match between Paul and Tyson, originally scheduled for July 20, was delayed due to Tyson’s health issues, including a stomach ulcer.

As the fight unfolded, another rivalry grabbed attention online. A netizen asked on X (formerly Twitter) about the much-discussed potential fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Musk responded enthusiastically, saying, “Anytime, anyplace, any rules are fine by me.” The exchange reignited interest in their rivalry, which began when Zuckerberg launched Threads, a rival platform to Musk’s X.

Anytime, anyplace, any rules are fine by me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

The Paul-Tyson fight marked a significant moment for both boxers. For Paul, it was a career-defining win over a heavyweight icon, proving his growth as a fighter since stepping into the ring just over four years ago. For Tyson, it was a nostalgic return, though the outcome wasn’t in his favour.

With Musk’s bold challenge to Zuckerberg, fans are now wondering if another high-profile showdown could be on the horizon.