After ‘merits of dowry’, passage on ‘changing gender roles’ in ICSE Class 3 book goes viral, here’s why

The ‘merits of dowry’ listed in college textbook lead to a huge chaos on the internet a couple of days ago. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had then written to the union minister to revoke the textbook from the nursing institutes syllabus. Days later, another page from a Class 3 Social Science textbook has gone viral for all the right reasons.

This time, the textbook is being appreciated for stepping away from traditional gender differences and speaking about changing gender roles. The now viral textbook has a chapter titled “Changing Roles of Girls and Boys”.

The textbook chapter was first shared on Facebook with the caption, “In class three social science book. Sigh! The world is changing for good.”

According to the textbook, this chapter aims to teach students that being a boy or a girl isn’t a barrier. One can choose the occupation of their choice.

It explains the different roles that girls and boys are expected to play in society and talks about how the roles are gradually changing.

People across various social media platforms are all hearts to see the concept of gender inclusivity. After this viral photo, netizens across the internet are encouraging all schools to practise inclusive teaching that challenges existing gender-based norms.

Unlike this textbook which normalises equality amongst boys and girls, the sociology textbook by INC that went viral earlier spoke about various negative things. It stated that ‘dowry is helpful’ as it helps to set up a new household with gifts like cots, mattress, TV, fan and other necessary things.

While projecting a façade of women empowerment, the book stated that parents are encouraging girls to complete their education and get employed so they don’t have to pay much dowry.

After receiving lots of criticism, the publishers had decided to withdraw the textbook from the market.