After matcha jalebi, gulab jamun dosa, THIS bizarre fusion food is going viral, netizens react ‘wait till our Gujju bros…; Watch video

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...

Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?

Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows

India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...

Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: Harsh Sanghavi as Deputy CM; Ravindra Jadeja's wife..

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeViral

VIRAL

After matcha jalebi, gulab jamun dosa, THIS bizarre fusion food is going viral, netizens react ‘wait till our Gujju bros…; Watch video

A new fusion dish is going viral on social media: Pizza Bhatura, which is a fusion between pizza and bhatura. An X user shared a video on the platform of the same, which has gone viral since the post, and netizens are giving mixed reactions to that. watch

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 01:05 PM IST

After matcha jalebi, gulab jamun dosa, THIS bizarre fusion food is going viral, netizens react ‘wait till our Gujju bros…; Watch video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In recent years, fusion food has become a growing trend, often blending flavours from different cultures in unexpected ways. While some food fusions are met with excitement, others leave people scratching their heads—or worse, disgusted. The latest fusion creation to ignite debate across social media is the "Pizza Bhatura," which has left the internet divided.

What is Pizza Bhatura?

The Pizza Bhatura is a quirky new dish that takes inspiration from two iconic foods: pizza and bhatura. This fusion creation was spotted on the streets of Italy, the birthplace of pizza, where a local vendor decided to combine the deep-fried goodness of the Indian bhatura with the flavors of a classic pizza. The vendor starts by spreading flour, followed by layers of pizza sauce, chicken chunks, chicken pepperoni, spices, and plenty of cheese. After layering the ingredients, the dish is covered with another layer of flour and fried in hot oil, much like a traditional bhatura. The result is a stuffed, deep-fried pocket, oozing with melted cheese when cut in half, resembling a pizza on the inside, and a bhatura on the outside.

Social Media Reactions: Disgust or Delight?

As expected, the fusion dish quickly went viral after being shared in a video on X (formerly Twitter). Reactions from social media users were mixed. Some food enthusiasts were genuinely curious, wondering how the dish might taste, while others were less impressed.

One user compared the batter to a traditional bhatura, saying, 'The batter looks so similar to our bhatura.' Others expressed their surprise, with one user writing, 'Haha. Wait, what? How does it taste?' However, not everyone was convinced that the Pizza Bhatura was a true fusion of Indian and Italian cuisine. Some pointed out that the dish looked more like a calzone, a traditional Italian pizza turnover. 'That looks like nothing more than a round calzone,' one commenter wrote, while another clarified, 'This is not Bhatura! This is a version of calzone!'

The debate continued with a mix of humorous and critical remarks. Some users joked about the dish being a response to India’s take on pizza, while others couldn't help but share their disapproval. 'Disgusting? From what angle? It looks amazing,' said one user, while another quipped, 'Wait till our Gujju bros screw this up further.'

Is This the Future of Fusion Food?

While some food trends push the boundaries of creativity, others seem to push the limits of taste and tradition. The Pizza Bhatura is certainly a conversation starter, but it’s also a reminder that food fusion can be a polarizing topic. While many enjoy experimenting with new flavors, there will always be some who prefer to keep their favorite dishes in their original form.

This isn’t the only odd fusion to make waves recently; another creation, Matcha Jalebi also left food lovers cringing. Whether the Pizza Bhatura will become a global sensation or be relegated to the annals of bizarre culinary experiments remains to be seen. But for now, it's clear that food fusion continues to fuel both creativity and controversy in the culinary world.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav? Amit Shah...
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, 'PM Modi assured...'
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, pursued MBA from THIS prestigious Indian B-school
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE