After matcha jalebi, gulab jamun dosa, THIS bizarre fusion food is going viral, netizens react ‘wait till our Gujju bros…; Watch video

A new fusion dish is going viral on social media: Pizza Bhatura, which is a fusion between pizza and bhatura. An X user shared a video on the platform of the same, which has gone viral since the post, and netizens are giving mixed reactions to that. watch

In recent years, fusion food has become a growing trend, often blending flavours from different cultures in unexpected ways. While some food fusions are met with excitement, others leave people scratching their heads—or worse, disgusted. The latest fusion creation to ignite debate across social media is the "Pizza Bhatura," which has left the internet divided.

Attention India: Did you know Italians are selling Pizza Bhaturas? pic.twitter.com/epUvIGdF86 — Meru (@MeruOnX) October 14, 2025

What is Pizza Bhatura?

The Pizza Bhatura is a quirky new dish that takes inspiration from two iconic foods: pizza and bhatura. This fusion creation was spotted on the streets of Italy, the birthplace of pizza, where a local vendor decided to combine the deep-fried goodness of the Indian bhatura with the flavors of a classic pizza. The vendor starts by spreading flour, followed by layers of pizza sauce, chicken chunks, chicken pepperoni, spices, and plenty of cheese. After layering the ingredients, the dish is covered with another layer of flour and fried in hot oil, much like a traditional bhatura. The result is a stuffed, deep-fried pocket, oozing with melted cheese when cut in half, resembling a pizza on the inside, and a bhatura on the outside.

Social Media Reactions: Disgust or Delight?

As expected, the fusion dish quickly went viral after being shared in a video on X (formerly Twitter). Reactions from social media users were mixed. Some food enthusiasts were genuinely curious, wondering how the dish might taste, while others were less impressed.

One user compared the batter to a traditional bhatura, saying, 'The batter looks so similar to our bhatura.' Others expressed their surprise, with one user writing, 'Haha. Wait, what? How does it taste?' However, not everyone was convinced that the Pizza Bhatura was a true fusion of Indian and Italian cuisine. Some pointed out that the dish looked more like a calzone, a traditional Italian pizza turnover. 'That looks like nothing more than a round calzone,' one commenter wrote, while another clarified, 'This is not Bhatura! This is a version of calzone!'

The debate continued with a mix of humorous and critical remarks. Some users joked about the dish being a response to India’s take on pizza, while others couldn't help but share their disapproval. 'Disgusting? From what angle? It looks amazing,' said one user, while another quipped, 'Wait till our Gujju bros screw this up further.'

Is This the Future of Fusion Food?

While some food trends push the boundaries of creativity, others seem to push the limits of taste and tradition. The Pizza Bhatura is certainly a conversation starter, but it’s also a reminder that food fusion can be a polarizing topic. While many enjoy experimenting with new flavors, there will always be some who prefer to keep their favorite dishes in their original form.

This isn’t the only odd fusion to make waves recently; another creation, Matcha Jalebi also left food lovers cringing. Whether the Pizza Bhatura will become a global sensation or be relegated to the annals of bizarre culinary experiments remains to be seen. But for now, it's clear that food fusion continues to fuel both creativity and controversy in the culinary world.