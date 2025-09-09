Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search operation underway

Akshay Kumar's Multi-Crore Net Worth: From Rs 80 Crore Juhu mansion to lavish car collection

After Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia, here's a look at list of items that aren't allowed in

Apple Event 2025: Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, iPhone 16 prices drop in India, check out Amazon and Flipkart deals here

Tanishaa Mukerji says 'outsiders have no loyalty to Bollywood', controversial take sparks nepotism debate

Nepal Protest: Who is Sudan Gurung, who has organised the mass uprising? How has Hami Nepal shaped the movement?

Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here

How Nepal Gen-Z protests put PM KP Sharma Oli in the spotlight? Know more about the veteran communist leader, politician

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining films

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search operation underway

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeViral

VIRAL

After Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia, here's a look at list of items that aren't allowed in

If Navya Nair's recent experience teaches us anything, it's that Australia is relatively strict about its biosecurity list of banned items, which runs across 100 categories, with multiple subsections.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 01:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

After Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia, here's a look at list of items that aren't allowed in
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Planning to take flowers with you on your flight to Australia? It's wiser to leave them behind. Recently, Malayalam actor Navya Nair found herself in trouble at the Melbourne airport for carrying jasmine flowers. At one of the events in Melbourne, Navya Nair claimed she was fined AUD 1,980 (Rs 1.14 lakh) by the airport staff in Australia for jasmine flowers in her possession. The incident occurred when Navya arrived in Melbourne to participate in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Airport authorities discovered around 15 centimetres of jasmine flowers in her bag, and under Australian biosecurity and customs laws, the import of fresh flowers and plant materials is strictly prohibited. Since violations can pose serious threats to the country's agriculture and environment, the Australian Department of Agriculture imposed a fine of 1980 Australian dollars (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) on the actress.

Australia's long list of items it will not allow through its airport

If Navya Nair's recent experience teaches us anything, it's that Australia is relatively strict about its biosecurity list of banned items, which runs across 100 categories, with multiple subsections.

461a2e37-2ac5-43a3-97cf-606e2790c197

In one of the sections titled "festivals", there are detailed subheadings on Indian festivals like Diwali, Lohri, and Rakshabandhan. Here is a list of a few items that one is not allowed to carry into Australia.

  1. Fresh or dried flowers
  2. Fresh fruits and vegetables
  3. Any kind of nuts, herbs, seeds, and spices
  4. Dairy products
  5. Indian sweets include barfi, ras malai, ras gulla, peda, and gulab jamun, among others.
  6. Rice
  7. Tea
  8. Homecooked food
  9. Honey and beeswax
  10. Food for pets
  11. Feathers, bones, and skins (One has to also declare any item that they are carrying that has feathers)
  12. Conventional medicines made with plant or animal material
  13. No food that you have on the airplane or ship

There are also specific bans for Lohri and Rakshabandhan, where "radish" is forbidden, along with cotton rakhi (decorated ones are allowed). One can also carry maple syrup if they wish to.

What happens if you bring prohibited items into Australia? 

Australia takes its biosecurity rules seriously, and so even a small slip-up can lead to a fine worth lakhs. Items recovered by authorities that are undeclared or prohibited are destroyed or seized, and travelers can also be asked to pay a fine or face cancellation of their visa if they don't adhere to rules.

Undeclared biosecurity goods give authorities a chance to fine the traveller for up to AUD 2,664 (Rs 1.55 lakh) per offence. It is important to note that if you are traveling to Australia, declare the items you are carrying beforehand to avoid any penalties.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moves Delhi High Court to protect publicity, personality rights, seeks action against...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerome Powell: Who are they?
Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerom
Trump warns foreign companies to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid: 'Make nation not only productive, but...'
Trump warns foreign companies to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid:
Monali Thakur reveals 'the reason' amid divorce rumours with Maik Richter, drops cryptic hint of domestic abuse, betrayal, and...
Monali Thakur reveals 'the reason' amid divorce rumours with Maik Richter
Jharkhand: Naxalite with reward of Rs 10 lakh killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
'Accept deal or pay the consequences': Donald Trump draws redlines for Hamas over hostage deal
'Everyone wants...': Donald Trump's ultimatum to Hamas over hostage deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE