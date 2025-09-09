After Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia, here's a look at list of items that aren't allowed in

If Navya Nair's recent experience teaches us anything, it's that Australia is relatively strict about its biosecurity list of banned items, which runs across 100 categories, with multiple subsections.

Planning to take flowers with you on your flight to Australia? It's wiser to leave them behind. Recently, Malayalam actor Navya Nair found herself in trouble at the Melbourne airport for carrying jasmine flowers. At one of the events in Melbourne, Navya Nair claimed she was fined AUD 1,980 (Rs 1.14 lakh) by the airport staff in Australia for jasmine flowers in her possession. The incident occurred when Navya arrived in Melbourne to participate in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Airport authorities discovered around 15 centimetres of jasmine flowers in her bag, and under Australian biosecurity and customs laws, the import of fresh flowers and plant materials is strictly prohibited. Since violations can pose serious threats to the country's agriculture and environment, the Australian Department of Agriculture imposed a fine of 1980 Australian dollars (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) on the actress.

Australia's long list of items it will not allow through its airport

If Navya Nair's recent experience teaches us anything, it's that Australia is relatively strict about its biosecurity list of banned items, which runs across 100 categories, with multiple subsections.

In one of the sections titled "festivals", there are detailed subheadings on Indian festivals like Diwali, Lohri, and Rakshabandhan. Here is a list of a few items that one is not allowed to carry into Australia.

Fresh or dried flowers Fresh fruits and vegetables Any kind of nuts, herbs, seeds, and spices Dairy products Indian sweets include barfi, ras malai, ras gulla, peda, and gulab jamun, among others. Rice Tea Homecooked food Honey and beeswax Food for pets Feathers, bones, and skins (One has to also declare any item that they are carrying that has feathers) Conventional medicines made with plant or animal material No food that you have on the airplane or ship

There are also specific bans for Lohri and Rakshabandhan, where "radish" is forbidden, along with cotton rakhi (decorated ones are allowed). One can also carry maple syrup if they wish to.

What happens if you bring prohibited items into Australia?

Australia takes its biosecurity rules seriously, and so even a small slip-up can lead to a fine worth lakhs. Items recovered by authorities that are undeclared or prohibited are destroyed or seized, and travelers can also be asked to pay a fine or face cancellation of their visa if they don't adhere to rules.

Undeclared biosecurity goods give authorities a chance to fine the traveller for up to AUD 2,664 (Rs 1.55 lakh) per offence. It is important to note that if you are traveling to Australia, declare the items you are carrying beforehand to avoid any penalties.

