While the viral video of Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s dance on Bollywood song ‘Dama Dam Mast Kalandar’ made fans groove and enjoy their performance, Dhoni later turned romantic when he sang his ‘most favorite song’ for wife Sakshi Dhoni.

The wedding of India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi n Mussoorie witnessed many awe-inspiring and fun moments. The wedding which was attended by MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and many other cricketers had Dhoni enjoyed his fullest and even taking the opportunity to dance and sing while immersing in the fun and romantic mood. While the viral video of Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s dance on Bollywood song ‘Dama Dam Mast Kalandar’ made fans groove and enjoy their performance, Dhoni later turned romantic when he sang his ‘most favorite song’ for wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Dhoni sings ‘Tu Jaane Na’

Dhoni sang the Bollywood song of the popular movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani from 2009, Tu Jaane Na. As the crowd and his wife Sakshi Dhoni joined in to sing the song Dhoni’s energy and emotions while singing the song had no match. A fan page shared a short clip of him singing along his wife and the crowd on his Instagram account and captioned it as “This was my all time favourite song .. I was listening this morning also.”

Social media reactions to Dhoni’s singing moment

Dhoni’s carefree style of singing and enjoying film songs is not something that his fans witness very often but now they witnessed Dhoni singing as well as dancing. His fans loved this enthusiastic and energetic gesture by their idol. Many followers of the celebrated cricketer praised his singing in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “True fan”, while another touched by Dhoni’s romantic side got emotional and wrote, “I still believe in love bcz of them 15 years and they're still the same.” Many social media users posted emojis of hearts showing their love and respect for the cricketer.

Capturing fun and celebratory moments from the wedding festivities, A fan page also shared a picture of himself, with wife Sakshi Dhoni, Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina posing with big smiles on their faces showing their immense happiness.

A few days back the Men in Blue went on to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which took place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.