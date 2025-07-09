Twitter
HomeViral

VIRAL

Elon Musk reacts after Linda Yaccarino resigns as X CEO after two years: 'For your...', curious netizens say...

Facing massive challenges, clashing with X owner Elon Musk but one who saved X in more than one ways, X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned. His boss, Elon Musk, quickly reacted to this as a comment in the comments section on her post. This has sparked curiosity for next CEO.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 09, 2025, 10:47 PM IST

Elon Musk reacts after Linda Yaccarino resigns as X CEO after two years: 'For your...', curious netizens say...
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned after which Elon Musk quickly reacted to this in the comments section on her post.

TRENDING NOW

Facing massive challenges, clashing with X owner Elon Musk but one who saved X in more than one ways, X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned. His boss, Elon Musk, quickly reacted to this in the comments section on her post. In a public acknowledgment, he simply wrote, “Thank you for your contributions.” Elon Musk has always valued her business acumen and great skills at pointing out opportunities for better advertising. Therefore, he publicly acknowledged her contributions in the company. However, the overall working experience of Linda has been full of clashes and friction between the two.  

Linda’s resignation post 

Linda, now X’s former CEO showed immense gratitude to Musk, saying, “When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company.” She further wrote, “I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.” 

What did Linda do in her role in X? 

During her leadership, X prioritised rebuilding advertiser trust, enhancing user safety—particularly for children—and introducing features like Community Notes, a crowdsourced fact-checking tool, and X Money, an upcoming financial services feature. She helped push through major product changes and played a key role in steering X towards a broader vision. She has 671.4K followers on X. 

She made major contributions in her role as she convinced 96 % of top advertisers to come back after a mass ad exodus after Musk took over X. She also initiated major initiatives like the “Trend Genius” ad tool, smart‑TV app, X Money payment systems and more. After layoffs, she worked to rebuild the trust and safety and managed community-driven moderation.  

Clashes with Musk 

Linda tried to make a freer culture in the company and even proposed a Visa deal which was rejectedby Elon Musk as he kept a closer control on products. He imposed his final authority on product and engineering decisions which overshadowed Yaccarino’s operational leadership. Linda kept advertisers first, whereas, Musk was impromptu and product driven. X does not have a CEO now as Musk has not named anyone for the post.  

Social media reactions 

Musk’s short reaction sparked curiosity around who will be the next CEO. A user questioned, “Who is going go be the new ceo?”Another asked, “Who will replace Linda?” A user questioned her exit and asked, “Why is she leaving Elon?”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
