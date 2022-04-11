After 'Kacha Badam', lemonade seller's 'Baaki Nimbu' song becomes the new viral sensation

Bhuban Badyakar’s ‘Kacha Badam’ became a viral sensation over a matter of days. From commoners to celebrities, almost everyone has tried to dance on the peppy number by the West Bengal peanut seller.

Following his trend, another lemon soda seller has garnered the attention of social media users. Seems like the trend of singing peppy numbers to sell things has started picking up. Let’s take you to the lemon soda seller’s catchy jingle, which is a mix of Hindi, English and Punjabi language.

The now-viral video has been shared by many people on different social media platforms. An account named - 13_gouravsagar05 shared it on Instagram and the video shared has already been viewed more than 9.21 lakh times.

The video shows the lemonade seller making the summer drink in total filmy style. What catches the attention is the unique way in which he says, “Baaki nimbu baad vich paunga”.

Watch the viral video here:

Social media users are in awe of the man’s confidence. He is not just making soda but also entertaining those around him. Little did he know, that he’ll be entertaining lakhs more as his catchy jingle goes viral on the internet.

Besides describing the ingredients used to make a delicious summer drink, the lemon soda seller also opens the soda bottles in style.

The video’s comment section is full of appreciation for his extra ordinary way of selling lemonade. Appreciating the lemonade seller’s unique way, one Instagram user said, “Wow I love your confidence sir.”

Another one compared him to Bhuban Badyakar saying, “This is the son of 'Kacha Badam' singer.” Many commenters are identifying the lemon seller by some words that he used earlier as well. Tagging some of his friends, one commenter says, “Remember him? Thanda paa.”

As it looks from the comments section, the lemonade seller has been selling lemonade in his unique style since quite a while now.

Are you also singing ‘Baaki nimbu baad vich paunga’ at the back of your mind?