Many criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for his perceived sympathetic stance towards Pakistan, with some calling his words an insult to India's armed forces.

Despite their different career paths, sisters Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Shyna Sunsara share a dedication to excellence and service, contributing to society in their unique waysAmid India-Pakistan tension, Podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, shared an Instagram post apologising to Pakistanis if they felt Indians were spreading hate. His Instagram post (@beerbiceps) featured multiple slides presenting evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and criticised the media in both countries for spreading hate and misinformation.

Ranveer Allahbadia's post began with a message to Pakistanis, stating he'd face backlash from Indians but wanted to express his thoughts. He wrote: "Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But… your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and your secret service (The ISI). The average Pakistani is VERY different than these 2 bodies. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace & prosperity in their hearts. These 2 villains have hurt your economy since independence. They have also constantly been responsible for terrorist attacks in India. Proofs in the next slide,” read a part of his post.



BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia posted this and then Deleted it



He thinks its not India vs Pakistan but it’s Indian Military vs Pak Military



He is part of the 0.5 front in India



SHAME! pic.twitter.com/ZtBatgXQR4 — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 10, 2025

“Proof 1: All terrorist that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan.“Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief.“Proof 3: Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state sponsored terrorism on Sky News. But I care about YOU, not them. That's why...“Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai. The Indian who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you. But both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies.“Most of our populations want peace for the innocents near the border. But India also wants to end Pak Military & ISI's state sponsored terrorism. Ek final cheez... This is not : Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is: India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah,” he concluded.





And as expected, Allahabadia faced massive backlash, after which he finally deleted the post. While the post has been deleted, screenshots are still circulating on social media. Many criticised Allahbadia for his perceived sympathetic stance towards Pakistan, with some calling his words an insult to India's armed forces.

Earlier, Ranveer Allahabadia landed in legal trouble for his obscene comment on Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent," sparking criticism and complaints. He apologised, however, multiple FIRs were lodged against him. Supreme Court also condemned his action.