Lydia is a well-known personality in the e-sports world, acting as a brand ambassador for ONIC Esports. She has gained more than 1 million followers on Instagram, thanks to her gaming skills and engaging content.

A leaked explicit video, purportedly featuring Indonesian e-sports star Lydia Onic, has surfaced online. The over 12-minute video has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many people noting that the woman in the clip appears to resemble Lydia Onic, also known as Lydia Setiawan in the gaming community.

The video has sparked a surge in online searches as people attempt to confirm the identity of the woman in the clip. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether the woman is actually Lydia.

This incident comes after a string of similar controversies involving Pakistani TikTokers Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik, whose private videos also went viral in the past few weeks.

Imsha Rehman faced severe backlash after her private video was leaked online. The 22-year-old, who boasts a large following, was accused by some social media users of intentionally releasing the video to gain attention.

However, it seems that Rehman may have fallen victim to a data breach. Following the incident, she deactivated her social media accounts, citing the overwhelming wave of negative comments as the reason for her decision.

On the other hand, Minahil Malik was accused of leaking an intimate video with her boyfriend, a claim she vehemently denied. She filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), but she too faced criticism, with some alleging that she was using the controversy as a publicity stunt.

