After hundreds of dead birds fell from sky, thousands of dead fish wash up on beach; video surfaces

In yet another heart-wrenching visual of ecological catastrophe, thousands of dead fish were seen washing up on the shore in the South American country of Chile. This comes less than a week after hundreds of dead birds fell from the sky in Mexico.

In Chile’s Bio Bio region, thousands of dead sardines and anchovies were seen washed up on a beach. After the incident, environmental experts are probing the water in the area to understand the cause of so many fish washing ashore dead. Heart wrenching visuals surfaced from the country from last weekend. Check out the video below:

Locals believe that the reason for the deaths is low oxygen levels in deeper water, suggest that with fish have to swim close to the shore for oxygen nutrients. The fish in the visuals, anchovy, are a a small pelagic fish (which neither live close to the bottom nor near the shore) and are found in the southeastern Pacific Ocean. DNA sister website WION reported that the fish is regularly caught off the coasts of Peru and Chile and have short yet productive life cycles. They can live up to four years.

In the earlier incident, hundreds of yellow headed blackbirds fell dead from the sky in the northern Mexican city of Cuauhtemoc. The clip of the catastrophe was captured by a CCTV camera. Check it out below: