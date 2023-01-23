Search icon
After hug on scooty, now video of couple romancing through car's sunroof goes viral

A video of a couple romancing on a car's sunroof on the streets of Lohia Path, Lucknow has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

On social media, a video of a couple romancing on Lucknow's streets has gone viral once more. This time, a pair was seen romancing on a car's sunroof, and the video is purportedly from Lucknow's upscale Lohia Path neighbourhood. 

A vehicle just behind this car is the one that captured the video. The folks who shot the video can be heard commenting on the occurrence and mentioning how the city is changing quickly and how this was once a very unusual sight in the capital city.

In the aforementioned video, which was shared on Twitter on Monday, a young pair was seen wearing black and white attire. The couple can be seen kissing from the open sunroof in a little more than a 30-second clip. 

Later the two slip back inside the vehicle. (Also Read: WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded)

According to the laws around open sunroofs, a fine is assessed for sticking one’s head out of the sunroof in a vehicle. his is due to the possibility of a lethal injury in the event of an accident. Additionally, it could annoy and divert attention from other road users in other vehicles.

A few days back, a similar video went viral on social media of a couple romancing on a scooter on the roads of Hazratganj in Lucknow. The man was detained by the Lucknow police for breaching the Motor Vehicle Act and distributing obscenities.

