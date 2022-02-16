After hilarious ‘Sonam Gupta’ trend, currency note with ‘Rashi Bewafa Hai’ scrawled on it goes viral

Everyone remembers the famous Indian currency note with the hilarious words ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ going viral on the internet, with the entire desi Twitter asking the question – who is Sonam Gupta? The trend also sparked a whole bunch of memes and funny reactions from netizens.

Now, years after the Sonam Gupta trend subsided, a new meme with a similar trend has gone viral, leaving desi Twitter in splits. A viral trend has come back, with currency note with the words ‘Rashi Bewafa Hai’ scrawled on them are doing rounds on the internet.

Making a comeback, this old trend has sparked another wave of hilarious reactions on desi Twitter, urging people to think about the identity of ‘Rashi’ and thinking what urged a person to write this phrase on an Indian currency note.

Ye Rashi Kon Hai , Sonam ki behen hai kya ? pic.twitter.com/3FnPjjEdAI — Palash Bhattacharya(@PBfile) February 14, 2022

The Sonam Gupta trend had taken the internet by storm when it first emerged years ago, and many such notes with the words Sonam Gupta bewafa hai were brought into circulation, continuing the hilarity of the entire meme.

The ‘Rashi Bewafa Hai’ note has also sparked a similar trend on Twitter, with netizens having very funny reactions, including the nostalgia attached to the Sonam Gupta meme, which is definitely a blast from the past.

A Twitter user posted the note with ‘Rashi Bewafa Hai’ written on it, making a callback to the original Sonam Gupta meme. Along with the photo of the note, the Twitter user wrote, “Ye Rashi kon hai, Sonam ki behen hai kya?”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Sonam ki choti cousin hai kya Rashi? Wo 2000 thi ye 20 hai.” Have you also seen the ‘Rashi Bewafa hai’ note on Twitter?