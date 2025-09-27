After Google Gemini, ChatGPT launches new AI trend for superhero-style portraits; here's how to create?

OpenAI has introduced a new feature on ChatGPT called AI Action Portrait Images.

With Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature, people created a variety of pictures. Some made 3D model images, some followed the retro saree trend, while others designed Navratri-themed photos. At one point, Google Gemini surpassed OpenAI ChatGPT downloads on the Apple store, but now, OpenAI has launched a new AI trend where users can create superhero-themed pictures of themselves.

What's news?

With this tool, users can transform terir photos into a supersheri style 3D portrait. The best part about this tool is that users can design custom costumes, choose unique names and create a sidekick. While the Google tool was designed only for mobiles, this one is integrated into ChatGPT's multimodal system.

How to Create an AI Action Portrait Image?

Creating these portraits is very simple, and it takes just a few steps. All you need to do -- upload your photo to ChatGPT. Next, write a prompt for your character - such as a superhero name, costume design, or theme and let the AI do the rest of the job. It will turn your picture into a 3D action figure inside a virtual box. If you're not satisfied with the results, you can refine the prompt, and ChatGPT will generate a new version instantly.

How to give a prompt?

To generate a superhero portrait, you can follow a simple prompt -- ''Turn my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named ShadowStrike, with a black-and-silver costume and glowing eyes. Add a wolf as my sidekick inside the box.''

You can also try these 4 prompts

1. Create an action figure of me as SolarFlare, wearing a bright red and gold suit, with a sunburst logo on the chest and fire effects around the box.

2. Use my photo to make a cyberpunk-style action figure called NeonByte, with a futuristic visor, neon lights, and a robotic cat as my sidekick.

3. Transform my photo into a fantasy warrior named StormBlade, with silver armour, a glowing sword, and a dragon illustrated on the packaging.

4. Generate a superhero action portrait of me as Captain Aqua, in a blue ocean-themed suit, with a dolphin sidekick inside the box art.

