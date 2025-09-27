After Google Gemini, ChatGPT launches new AI trend for superhero-style portraits; here's how to create?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court

Big update for Delhites! Delhi to get two new districts, 6 sub-divisions; Administrative boundaries, names to be changed by…

NCERT grants equivalence to Class 10, 12 throughout boards in India; check details

Bad news for India-Pakistan ahead of first-ever Asia Cup final; Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha unlikely to...

West Bengal man arrested for Rs 1 crore extortion threat to Kapil Sharma, claimed to be from...

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'

India’s record in Asia Cup finals: Complete breakdown of every final performance

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocco beach, WATCH

'One catch can prove costly': Former Indian cricketer slams fielding coach for dropped catches in Asia Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court

Big update for Delhites! Delhi to get two new districts, 6 sub-divisions; Administrative boundaries, names to be changed by…

Big update for Delhites! Delhi to get two new districts, 6 sub-divisions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeViral

VIRAL

After Google Gemini, ChatGPT launches new AI trend for superhero-style portraits; here's how to create?

OpenAI has introduced a new feature on ChatGPT called AI Action Portrait Images.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:04 PM IST

After Google Gemini, ChatGPT launches new AI trend for superhero-style portraits; here's how to create?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature, people created a variety of pictures. Some made 3D model images, some followed the retro saree trend, while others designed Navratri-themed photos. At one point, Google Gemini surpassed OpenAI ChatGPT downloads on the Apple store, but now, OpenAI has launched a new AI trend where users can create superhero-themed pictures of themselves. 

What's news?

OpenAI has introduced a new feature on ChatGPT called AI Action Portrait Images. With this tool, users can transform terir photos into a supersheri style 3D portrait. The best part about this tool is that users can design custom costumes, choose unique names and create a sidekick. While the Google tool was designed only for mobiles, this one is integrated into ChatGPT's multimodal system. 

How to Create an AI Action Portrait Image?

Creating these portraits is very simple, and it takes just a few steps. All you need to do -- upload your photo to ChatGPT. Next, write a prompt for your character - such as a superhero name, costume design, or theme and let the AI do the rest of the job. It will turn your picture into a 3D action figure inside a virtual box. If you're not satisfied with the results, you can refine the prompt, and ChatGPT will generate a new version instantly. 

How to give a prompt?

To generate a superhero portrait, you can follow a simple prompt -- ''Turn my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named ShadowStrike, with a black-and-silver costume and glowing eyes. Add a wolf as my sidekick inside the box.''

You can also try these 4 prompts

1. Create an action figure of me as SolarFlare, wearing a bright red and gold suit, with a sunburst logo on the chest and fire effects around the box.

2. Use my photo to make a cyberpunk-style action figure called NeonByte, with a futuristic visor, neon lights, and a robotic cat as my sidekick.

3. Transform my photo into a fantasy warrior named StormBlade, with silver armour, a glowing sword, and a dragon illustrated on the packaging.

4. Generate a superhero action portrait of me as Captain Aqua, in a blue ocean-themed suit, with a dolphin sidekick inside the box art.

Also read: How Nita Ambani lost 18 kilos? Fitness trainer discloses her transformation secret

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Why pink?’: Why don’t French people use white toilet paper
‘Why pink?’: Why don’t French people use white toilet paper
Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'
Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, shares reason for breakups
Tauqeer Raza Khan, cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered massive protest in Bareilly arrested
UP cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered protest arrested
US insults Pakistan? PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir, made to wait for 30 minutes before meeting Trump
Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir made to wait for 30 minutes before meeting Trump
Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood-inspired pink outfits, from Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon lehenga to Alia Bhatt’s sharara set
Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood-inspired pink outfits, from Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon l
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE