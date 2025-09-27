After Google Gemini, ChatGPT launches new AI trend for superhero-style portraits; here's how to create?

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?
VIRAL
OpenAI has introduced a new feature on ChatGPT called AI Action Portrait Images.
With Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature, people created a variety of pictures. Some made 3D model images, some followed the retro saree trend, while others designed Navratri-themed photos. At one point, Google Gemini surpassed OpenAI ChatGPT downloads on the Apple store, but now, OpenAI has launched a new AI trend where users can create superhero-themed pictures of themselves.
OpenAI has introduced a new feature on ChatGPT called AI Action Portrait Images. With this tool, users can transform terir photos into a supersheri style 3D portrait. The best part about this tool is that users can design custom costumes, choose unique names and create a sidekick. While the Google tool was designed only for mobiles, this one is integrated into ChatGPT's multimodal system.
Creating these portraits is very simple, and it takes just a few steps. All you need to do -- upload your photo to ChatGPT. Next, write a prompt for your character - such as a superhero name, costume design, or theme and let the AI do the rest of the job. It will turn your picture into a 3D action figure inside a virtual box. If you're not satisfied with the results, you can refine the prompt, and ChatGPT will generate a new version instantly.
To generate a superhero portrait, you can follow a simple prompt -- ''Turn my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named ShadowStrike, with a black-and-silver costume and glowing eyes. Add a wolf as my sidekick inside the box.''
1. Create an action figure of me as SolarFlare, wearing a bright red and gold suit, with a sunburst logo on the chest and fire effects around the box.
2. Use my photo to make a cyberpunk-style action figure called NeonByte, with a futuristic visor, neon lights, and a robotic cat as my sidekick.
3. Transform my photo into a fantasy warrior named StormBlade, with silver armour, a glowing sword, and a dragon illustrated on the packaging.
4. Generate a superhero action portrait of me as Captain Aqua, in a blue ocean-themed suit, with a dolphin sidekick inside the box art.
