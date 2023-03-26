Search icon
After dosa with chole, woman tries samosa with sambar; netizens ask 'aakhir kyon'

The woman named Aditi earlier also grabbed attention when she shared a picture of her breakfast that consisted of dosa and chole.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

After dosa with chole, woman tries samosa with sambar; netizens ask 'aakhir kyon'
New Delhi: Samosa is a popular North Indian dish that is enjoyed by people all over the globe. It's a dish that can be served for breakfast, lunch, or supper. It can even be customised with different fillings and accompaniments to fit personal preferences. Now a woman's choice of accompaniment for samosa has sparked internet discussion. While many people said the combo was 'awesome,' others joked about it, saying 'if the 2 States movie was a dish'. The woman named Aditi earlier also grabbed attention when she shared a picture of her breakfast that consisted of dosa and chole.

Aditi's most recent Twitter tweet featured a picture of samosas dipped in a bowl of sambar.  “Tried sambhar with samosa.. now cry more,” reads the picture caption. Take a look here:
 
The post has received over 58k views and numerous comments. The viral image sparked a flurry of responses from internet users. While some on the internet were intrigued by the combo, others found it repulsive.

“Haha I remember this pic ,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Bas karo yaar.” A third wrote, “I will also try it someday” “Looks delicious,” commented a fourth. A fifth shared, “Samose ke sath aisa na kro yaar.”

 

 

