After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, IIT-Madras professor makes BIG claim...

US President Donald Trump recently approved a steep hike in H-1B visa application costs, raising the fee from $10,000 to $100,000. The decision has caused panic among multinational companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, which rely heavily on skilled workers holding H-1B visas. Many firms are reportedly asking their employees to return to the US to avoid disruptions.

IIT Madras director Prof V. Kamakoti told ANI that this move is positive for India as it is a turning point in India’s tech field. He said, “I see this as a blessing in disguise, and we must thank President Trump for it. We must take full advantage of this.” Prof Kamakoti’s opinion points towards the fact that after the fee hike, India’s great talents would remain in the country and would greatly contribute to its economy and productivity.

The move would also help grow India in the field of tech, innovation, and research, with young talents producing productive output.

Why H1-B visa hike a boon for India?

H1-B visa has been the only way for talented Indian engineers and fresh graduates to work in the US for a long time. Now that US President Donald Trump has announced a massive hike in H1-B visa fees, many such young people would reconsider looking for an opportunity in a Western country that is famous for leading the tech industry globally, as it houses the mecca of technology, Silicon Valley.

The US is the birthplace of tech giants like Amazon, Apple Inc., Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, and more. Young engineers, especially from India, dream of working in these big tech companies for innovation and a lifestyle unmatched in any other sector.

Kamakoti explained, “The impact is two-fold — one, the students who go from here with an aspiration to work there might not go now, and as a director of IIT-Madras, I am happy that they will continue in India. I believe as a country we have great opportunities for us to do research here... This is the time when students who want to go there (to the US) can stay here and contribute.”

Citing the example of IIT-Madras, Kamakoti tried to make a valid point. “In the last 5 years, at IIT-M, we have had only 5% of our population that is not in India. The craze for going to the US is gone here.”

Why H1-B visa fee been hiked?

Donald Trump issued a proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The action aims to curb the overuse of the program, allowing companies to bring in only "highly skilled" workers from other countries. The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US-based companies to hire and employ foreign workers for specialty jobs like science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and IT (High skills and at least a bachelor's degree).