After Dolly Chaiwala's tea, Bill Gates now spotted eating this street food at…

The Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has recently gone viral on the internet when he was seen eating a hot dog from a street vendor in New York’s Times Square. The time was captured on video by photojournalist Elder Ordonez, and it went viral on social media, demonstrating Gates enjoying this famous snack in the midst of the city.



In the footage, Gates, who is in casual wear of a blue sweater and black trousers, purchases the hot dog and eats it. This realistic scene could be appreciated by the audience; many people reacted to it on social media. They used jokes like ‘Does Bill like mustard or ketchup’ or even really thinking like, ‘Oh, he is just like us’. Who would have thought Gates is a hot dog lover?



This is not the first time Gates has gained the public’s attention. In January this year, he was caught on camera taking tea from a stall owned by social media personality Dolly Chaiwala in India. In that viral video, Gates appreciated India’s spirit and the creativity that people put into their streets and their lives.



At the moment, Gates is in New York for the Goalkeepers 2024 event by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he meets with leaders to discuss challenges such as health and education. As Gates continues to fund innovation and philanthropy through his foundation, incidents such as these not only humanise him but also associate him with a group of people that celebrate his success and joy in eating simple street food.