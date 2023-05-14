Search icon
After Delhi metro, video of desi men performing epic bhangra in London's train goes viral

Another video depicting Indians dancing in an empty London metro line has just gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

New Delhi: There has been an increase in the number of situations in which we notice people singing, dancing, and engaging in other activities in the metro. Several such occurrences make it to social media and frequently go viral. Another video depicting Indians dancing in an empty London metro line has just gone viral.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A video posted by the Instagram feed @UB1UB2 showed two Indians in a vacant London subway. In the background, a Punjabi song is playing. Two men can be spotted dancing to the song while it plays. Their smile and the men's dance steps will surely make you grin as well.

After being shared online, the video received over 31k views. Instagram users were overjoyed, as evidenced by the comments section.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Love that feeling when the train carriage is pretty all yours when its empty." A second commented, "Why wait till its empty? Why wait? Nacho tappo enjoy life karo." "Bhangra on the District Line…Why Not!!! Love it!," expressed a fourth.

 Earlier also a popular YouTube video that went crazy viral showed a man soulfully singing Bollywood songs in a crowded Delhi metro. The video was shared in February this year on YouTube and it has amassed a whopping 243k views. Watch it here:

The viral clip shows the man singing different Bollywood songs in a crowded metro. While a sitting man played the guitar, he sang the songs while standing in the middle of the metro coach. Many passengers are also visible in the video recording of the incident on their cellphones.The video has received over 243k views and over 19,000 likes since it was uploaded on February 28. Many others also raced to the video's comments section to express their opinions.

 

 

