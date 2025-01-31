China's dancing humanoid robots are stealing the global spotlight. A viral video features 16 robots performing a traditional Yangko dance.

As DeepSeek's AI assistant makes headlines, China's dancing humanoid robots are stealing the global spotlight. A viral video featuring 16 robots performing a traditional Yangko dance at China's Spring Festival Gala highlights the nation's impressive strides in robotics.

The performance showcased Unitree’s H1 humanoid robots dancing along with 16 human performers. They did not impress with their dance moves alone, but showed their acrobatics move with tossing and catching handkerchiefs.

This was the most unique part of their performance, which is also a signature element of Yangko dance. These humanoid robots were dancing almost like humans and not struggling with basic balance unlike other robots. These robots spin and threw handkerchiefs in air with such balance that left everyone awestruck.

Unitree H1: Humanoid Robot Makes Its Debut at the Spring Festival Gala

Hello everyone, let me introduce myself again. I am Unitree H1 "Fuxi".

I am now a comedian at the Spring Festival Gala, hoping to bring joy to everyone.

Let’s push boundaries every day and shape the future… pic.twitter.com/MsFuIo6BL0 — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) January 28, 2025

The robots' impressive precision underscores China's swift progress in AI-driven robotics, mirroring its advancements in large language models like DeepSeek, and surpassing even Tesla's Optimus robot in stability and performance.

The 1.8-meter-tall, 47-kilogram Unitree H1 robots underwent rigorous three-month AI training to master their dance routine. Equipped with laser SLAM for exact positioning, they seamlessly adapted to the stage, navigating floor gaps and swiftly changing formations.