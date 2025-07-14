After decades in US, 53-year-old man wonders if It's time to return to Mumbai

The man said he had recently visited Mumbai after 13 years, but only for two weeks.

A 53-year-old man, originally from Mumbai and now settled in Texas in the US for over three decades, sparked a debate online when he asked Reddit users if it would be appropriate to move back home at this stage of life.

In a post titled 'Mumbai boy thinking of moving back from US', now going viral on Reddit, the man said he was raised in Bandra West but has spent the last 35 years in the US.

Now, with ageing parents and a feeling of isolation from the city he once called home, he is unsure of what lies ahead.

The post began, "Hello everyone, raised and educated in Mumbai - Bandra W. Now 53 and living in Texas for the past 35 years. Wife is American, two kids aged 18 and 13. My brother and sister have also settled in the US. My parents come and go with their green cards, but they are getting old now."

The man said he had recently visited Mumbai after 13 years, but only for two weeks. "Same old Mumbai, but more congested. Traffic in Bandra has eased a bit now, thanks to the coastal road," he wrote. He said his business was doing well, earning about $200,000 last year, and he was considering returning to Mumbai once his youngest child graduates or gets married.

He asked, "Is it better to move out completely or buy a flat just for holidays? Parents are 80 and 75 years old, and I pray they live long, life goes on. All my old friends and relatives have their own lives now. Mumbai is not the same as the one I left in 1990. And if I move out for 2-3 years, how much will the flat rent be?"

Social media users did not hold back either. Many users, without even reading the post fully, advised against the move. One user said, "Don't do this. Mumbai is fine for travelling but very bad for living. I will not leave Austin for Andheri," while another simply said, "Didn't read your post. Just came to say no."

A more thoughtful response acknowledged the emotional reason behind the man's dilemma. "The comments here are ridiculous. You are fifty years old, settled abroad, but living with elderly parents. This is what most of the commenters just don't get. Think about coming to India for a while. Let your family stay in the US. Be with your parents in their last years—you will never regret it."

One user said, "Don't buy a flat. Rent a flat initially and test it. Buy a flat only after spending a year or more here. Cash flow in real estate is not good. Rent is also usually less than 5%. And since you are an NRI, people may try to dupe you."

While many users dismissed the idea outright, some urged the man to evaluate his options with empathy and practicality. Whether she wants to return or not, her post left a deep impact for those facing the complicated reality of aging parents, cultural isolation and, perhaps, lives spanning continents.

