After dancing, video of Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncing to Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is currently obsessed with this video of Pakistani girl Ayesha grooving to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. Now once again she is making headlines, you may ask why? Well this time a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to the same Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja with her friend and popular TikToker namely Issa Hawk has surfaced on the internet. The clip is shared by user named @pinchofsalty_ on the photo-sharing platform and it has amassed more than 14k likes till now. Take a look here:

In the viral clip, Ayesha and her friend sang the trending Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja song without even missing one beat. Their expressions were absolutely on-point and you should definitely check the clip out. "Oyee Ayesha new video Mera dil ye pukare aaja" reads the video caption.

READ: Indian girl recreates Pakistani woman Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is super impressed

After being posted online, the video garnered more than 378k views. Netizens hailed Ayesha's performance in the comments box and called her expressions stunning. "Amazing expression, mind blowing," posted an individual with a laughing emoticon. "Kitne Dil h di aapke biggest fan from India.. we love it," commented another. "She didn't even skip a single beat. Ditto," wrote a third. "The boy is so cute" said fourth.

Earlier also a new clip of Ayesha lip-syncing to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s superhit track Falak Tak from the film Tashan went crazy viral on social media. Take a look here: