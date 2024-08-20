After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

Sudha Murty also shared the story behind the festival, which sparked a debate on social media platform X, with users differing from her.

Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty on Monday issued a clarification over the backlash she got for a Raksha Bandhan story she shared online. Murty, in a video post, attributed the origin of Raksha Bandhan to a legend linked to Mughal emperor Humayun and Chittor's Rani Karnavati. The post drew criticism, with many pointing out historical inaccuracies and expressing their displeasure online.

Following the backlash over her post, Murty clarified saying "Raksha Bandha is an important festival for me, where a sister ties a thread indicating that in case of any difficulty, you should always be there to help me."

The wife of the Infosys Chairman shared the story behind the festival and said, "It goes back to when Rani Karnavati (from the Kingdom of Mewar) was in danger after her kingdom, which was small, came under attack. She did not know what to do. She sent a small piece of thread to Mughal Emperor Humayun and said I'm in danger please consider me as your sister. Please do come and protect me."

Ms Murty said, "Humayun did not know what it was...he asked what is this and the locals said this is a call of a sister to a brother...this is the custom of the land," adding, "The emperor said okay if this is the case then I will help Rani Karnavati. He left Delhi but couldn't reach there on time and Karnavati died."

"This idea is when you're facing a threat or in distress. A thread indicates that somebody should come and help me and it means a lot..." she added.

However, many users on X disagreed, claiming that the story takes place in Mahabharat's era rather than post-medieval India. Users claimed that when Lord Krishna used the Sudarshan chakra to kill King Shishupal during the events of Mahabharat, he unintentionally sliced his finger. Draupadi wrapped a towel over the wound.

A user said, "You should read history 20 hours a day." Another user dismissed her story as "absolute rubbish," while others urged her to stop spreading what they called "falsehood."

Amid criticism, a few people brought out alternate Raksha Bandhan legends. One of the most well-known stories is the one involving Lord Krishna and Draupadi, in which Krishna promised to protect Draupadi after she wrapped a saree piece around his wounded wrist—a gesture that many people feel captures the spirit of the festival.