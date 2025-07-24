After Coldplay kiss cam scandal, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan is living 'low-key' at...

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron (now former) and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught on Kiss cam 'canoodling' at Coldplay concert. In the wake of scandal, Megan Byron is reportedly living away from his husband, taking refuge in...

Astronomer CEO and HR head controversy has shaken up the internet. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron (now former) and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught on Kiss cam 'canoodling' at Coldplay concert. The reports showed that these were allegedly involved in an affair and were cheating on their partners. The controversy has now led to 'divorce rumors' between Andy Byron and his wife Megan Byron, however nothing is yet announced. In the wake of scandal, Megan Byron is reportedly living away from his husband, taking refuge in the couple's $2.4 million Maine mansion. Megan has still not broken silence on his husband's cheating affair.

About the Maine mansion

As per reports, this $2.4 million Maine mansion is located in Northborough, Massachusetts. This is approximately 106 miles away from their Maine property. As per New York Post, tis mansion is 4,169-square-foot, and has four-bedroom, four-bathroom. Over the weekend, several family members, reportedly, visited Megan Byron, who is living 'low-key'. Her older sister Maura was also spotted visiting Megan, however has Andy visited is still unknown. As per reports, neighbours are slamming the cheater CEO, saying, ' "Everyone has seen it, but the family do not want to talk about it.'

Who is Megan Byron?

Megan Byron (Kerrigan), Andy Byron's wife, is an educator in Massachusetts. The 50-year-old serves as Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School. Reportedly, she has two children with Byron; however, she has maintained a low profile. After viral Coldplay’s ‘kiss cam’ scandal, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, dropped her surname ‘Byron’. She also deleted joyful family photos featuring Andy, Megan, and their two sons, from hiking trip and a graduation ceremony for one of their sons.

About the controversy

A viral video from Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston took Internet by storm. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron (now former) and company's HR Head Kristin Cabot were caught in a cozy moment on the 'Kiss cam'. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, event commented live on stage on this 'couple', 'Oh look at these two,' not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, 'Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.' This alleged 'extra-marital affair' has now became the biggest topic on the internet. Andy Byron has resigned from his position as CEO of Astronomer, and has been sent to 'leave' along with Kristin Cabot by the company.