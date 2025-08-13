Twitter
After being rejected in Shark Tank India S4, Gaurav Taneja’s Beastlife protein brand hits new milestone, crosses Rs...

YouTuber and entrepreneur Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast's protein supplements brand Beastlife has achieved a big Milestone after being failed to secure any deal on Shark Tank season 4. Why was his pitch on Shark Tank rejected?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 01:47 PM IST

After being rejected in Shark Tank India S4, Gaurav Taneja’s Beastlife protein brand hits new milestone, crosses Rs...

Remember popular YouTuber and entrepreneur Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast's pitch for his protein supplements brand Beastlife along with Raj Gupta, on the fourth season of Shark Tank India. While he was not able to secure a deal from any sharks, now in his latest vlog, he has revealed that his brand has hit Rs 100 crore. 

What was in the video?

Gaurav Taneja shoots live vlogs for his YouTube audience along with his family. In his latest vlog, he shoots an ongoing party in the office of his brand Beastlife hitting Rs 100 crore ARR this month. He showed his co-founder giving a speech, in which he said, 'Why are we celebrating today? The reason is, because of everybody’s hard work, we are at Rs 100 cr ARR this month. This is a huge achievement. It might look easy, but we know all the abuses you’ve suffered, all the nights you’ve spent working. This is only the first milestone and we have bigger goals to accomplish, but we should celebrate every achievement because Rs 100 cr ARR is a huge deal for a start-up, and that, too, in just 13-14 months.'

Gaurav Taneja also addressed his team and said, 'We’ve seen a lot of brands fall down after an upward graph, let’s focus on consolidating.' He stated that 'we started from a small, we hired interns, we hired a few people, this office used to feel almost empty on day one, but now that you have joined, it has also filled up, so it feels good to see such growth and when you have such an amount of growth, the graph goes up.' 

Gaurav Tanja on Shark Tank

Gaurav Taneja appeared on Shark Tank for his brand seeking Rs 1 crore for a 1% equity stake. He pitched that his sales went up to Rs 1 crore in the first hour of the launch, all thanks to Flying Beast's digital popularity. But Sharks were seen skeptical about Gaurav's brand, even  Anupam Mittal had called Gaurav a ‘terrible entrepreneur.' Sharks notice that there was heavy dependency on Gaurav’s personal brand influence for business growth. He was also asked how will he give time to his multiple ventures. Moreover, he denied to disclose his earnings as an Influencer. He also revealed that he and Varun Alagh control 40% and 30% of the company, respectively, while co-founder Gupta owns just 11%. He claimed to have made incredible sales. All in all his pitch was rejected and he failed to secure any deal.

Gaurav lashes out on Sharks on his LinkedIn post and wrote, 'Shut down your YouTube and go all in on one business. That’s the advice I got from some Sharks on Shark Tank India. During the pitch, one of the Sharks asked if I would continue YouTube. Without a blink of an eye, I confidently said, “Yes." He didn’t seem too happy with my response and remarked, ‘Aap ka focus nahi hoga, aap waha se paisa bana loge'. He have also updated his bio to Good Influencer, Bad Entrepreneur.'

