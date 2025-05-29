From Baba Vanga’s ‘eerie’ predictions to Ryo Tatsuki’s warning of a massive catastrophe, the year 2025 is full of chilling prophecies! In a fresh new prophecy, a woman now has made a chilling claim that she is in contact with a ‘ghost’ for decades.

So, the centre of this story is Cassie, who shared her experience on social media. She claims that she and her husband have been in contact with a ghost named ‘Seven’ since 2013. The ghost is said to be warning the couple about the future world events, in a distorted language. The ghost speaks several ancient languages as well as English.

The prophecies of the ghost 'seven'

As per Cassie's claims, Seven has conveyed an ominous message about two failed contacts. The first failed contact was 24,825 days ago, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. The second failed contact would occur exactly 29,149 days after Hiroshima. And what's the most chilling part is that the date was on May 27, 2025. Cassie stated that when he was asked about what would happen if humanity did not change course, the ghost allegedly responded: “All. Save 7.”

Cassie claimed that the date reveal was absolutely terrifying amid the global unrest. the two major wars are ongoing, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza war.

The predictions of Baba Vanga and Ryo Tatsuki.

Blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga's prophecies have once again come to light. Over the years, many of her prophecies have been proven true, including the 9/11 attacks and death of Princess Diana. Baba Vanga also had predicted “shattering earthquakes” in 2025 and economic collapse in europe. These prophecies also came true, after the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has brought chaos in Europe.

Ryo Tatsuki, is manga artist whose illustrated visions in her 'The Future I Saw', often predicting future events have gone viral. She claimed that a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami will occur in 2025.