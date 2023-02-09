After Ayesha, viral video of another Pakistani girl dancing to ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ sets internet on fire

screengrab

New Delhi: Nowadays, weddings would be incomplete without some spectacular dance numbers. Videos of the same type can be found on social media. We've seen it all, from the bride and groom performing popular songs to their squad or family members setting the stage on fire. You must be thinking why we rae talking all of sudden? Well, after Ayesha another Pakistani girl has seized control of Desi Internet! In the new clip, a Pakistani girl is seen dancing to Salman Khan's popular song ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ from the film Biwi No.1. The clip was shared on YouTube by a channel named Laibybaby and it has amassed a whopping 17 million views. Before we say anything, watch the clip here:

In the now-viral video, the girl can be seen performing to the popular track from Salman Khan and Govinda's Biwi No. 1 film at a mehendi function. She was donning a breathtaking lehenga, and her graceful movements impressed everyone present there and on the internet as well. The girl absolutely lit up the stage with her performance, and her on-point dance moves were a highlight.

After being shared online, the video received over 17 million views. Netizens couldn't get enough of the girl's performance and showered her with love in the comments. People online were captivated by the dance, but some wondered how much confidence it would take to perform such a dancein front of their entire family.

Reactions from netizens:

According to one user, "She dances far better than our movie heroines. Bollywood requires her talent." "Itna confidence chahiye life mein ki sab relatives ke saamne dance kar paaun," wrote another. "She's is clearly the MOMENT," a third user wrote. The fourth user commented, "Beautiful, just love your dance performance."