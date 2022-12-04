Headlines

After Ayesha, video of two beautiful Pakistani schoolgirls singing Bollywood songs goes viral

In the viral clip, the girl donning school uniforms can be seen singing Bollywood songs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

New Delhi: If you use social media on a regular basis, you've probably seen the viral video of a Pakistani woman namely Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding. Many people have recreated the now-viral dance routine with their own spin. It's not an exaggeration to claim that Ayesha has become something of an internet celebrity after a video of her dancing at a wedding went viral. The clip was well received not only in Pakistan, but also in India.  Now another video showing two Pakistani schoolgirls has gone crazy viral on social media. The short segment is shared on Twitter account named @NarendraNeer007and it has already garnered more than numerous views till now. 

In the viral clip,  the girl donning school uniforms can be seen singing Bollywood songs. We're not sure, but we believe the video was recorded by their friends.

 Recently, a viral girl from Pakistan Ayesha too shared her clip. This time she can be seen grooving to remix version of Mickey Singh's 'Tu Hi Das De'. The short segment is shared on Instagram account named @pinchofsalty_ and it has already garnered more than 228,000 views till now. 

 

In the viral clip,  one can see Ayesha grooving to the popular Punjabi song with absolute elegance and grace. She is performing her moves with immense perfection. She can be seen sporting an orange hoodie. The internet users seemed pretty mesmerized by Pakistani girl's moves as her video has been continuously racking up views. "Oyee Ayesha new video, Mera dil ye pukare aaja" reads the video caption. 

