After Ayesha, another cute Pakistani girl's elegant dance on 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' goes VIRAL

New Delhi: Be it a wedding or a farewell party at a college, Jacqueline Fernande's popular song Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan is one of the most popular tracks in every DJ’s playlist. The song not only makes you want to get up and groove, but it also has a soothing vibe. And now, a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to the iconic song ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' has taken internet by storm. The clip is shared on YouTube by channel named Saleha Abbasi and it has so far amassed a whopping 1.2 million views.

The short video shows the Pakistani girl in beautiful salwar suit dancing to the catchy beats of the song in a wholesome way. As the song progresses, she grooves energetically, matching her killer moves to the lyrics. She nailed the song's hook steps perfectly, and her on-point dance moves stood out.

The video received over one million views after being shared online. Netizens gratefully received the video and expressed their appreciation in the comments section.

The following is how YouTube users reacted:

"Now a days, Mehandi dance is also getting very popular in Indian marriage functions... We share same culture and cultural roots...," one user commented. "She set the bar really high...no matter how many times I watch this, I love it every time...you girl is awesome... killed it," said another. "Was looking for this full dance video for a long time and finally got it butt literally she rocked it yrr I had watched this many times butt still can't get over ittt," a third said. "This dance video went viral," a fourth person wrote.