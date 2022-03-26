After catchy 'amrood remix', Chacha creates another jingle to sell grapes - WATCH viral video

After 'Kacha Badam' and 'Kachcha Amrood', now the grape song is a rage on social media.

We all know the Internet can make or break a person. So does social media that turns people into overnight celebrities.

After 'Kacha Badam' and 'Kachcha Amrood', now the grape song is a rage on social media. An old guava seller, who uses a jingle to sell his fruit, became an overnight celebrity just like Bhuban Badyakar of the 'Kacha Badam' fame.

Now, he had sung a catchy jingle for selling grapes and this too has become quite popular among netizens.

For the unversed, the guava seller, popularly called 'Chacha' selling guavas with a twenty-seven-second video was uploaded on YouTube as well as Twitter and various other social media platforms. However, the location of the video is unknown.

Meanwhile, 'Kacha Badam' went viral after a customer shot Bhuban Badyakar singing the song while selling peanuts. Reportedly, Badyakar then was given a sum of Rs 3,00,000 by the music company that remixed his song and put it out.

After his success, Badyakar has also been called to attend various functions and visit nightclubs in Kolkata to perform his song. He was also called by a political party to perform for them as a part of campaign.