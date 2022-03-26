Headlines

Byju's, lenders agree to amend terms of USD 1.2 billion loan by August 3

Masaan turns 8: Vicky Kaushal marks his journey with an emotional post

Meet the man with Rs 27,810 crore net worth whose Rs 3435 crore company produces engines for BMW, Rolls Royce

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, orange alert in UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand; check latest forecast

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Viral

After catchy 'amrood remix', Chacha creates another jingle to sell grapes - WATCH viral video

After 'Kacha Badam' and 'Kachcha Amrood', now the grape song is a rage on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 26, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

We all know the Internet can make or break a person. So does social media that turns people into overnight celebrities. 

After 'Kacha Badam' and 'Kachcha Amrood', now the grape song is a rage on social media. An old guava seller, who uses a jingle to sell his fruit, became an overnight celebrity just like Bhuban Badyakar of the 'Kacha Badam' fame.

Now, he had sung a catchy jingle for selling grapes and this too has become quite popular among netizens.

For the unversed, the guava seller, popularly called 'Chacha' selling guavas with a twenty-seven-second video was uploaded on YouTube as well as Twitter and various other social media platforms. However, the location of the video is unknown. 

Meanwhile, 'Kacha Badam' went viral after a customer shot Bhuban Badyakar singing the song while selling peanuts. Reportedly, Badyakar then was given a sum of Rs 3,00,000 by the music company that remixed his song and put it out. 

Read | THIS guava seller set to become the next 'Kacha Badam' sensation? - WATCH viral video

After his success, Badyakar has also been called to attend various functions and visit nightclubs in Kolkata to perform his song. He was also called by a political party to perform for them as a part of campaign. 

