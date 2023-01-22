After Aisha, video of another Pakistani girl dancing to 'Ang Laga De' in wedding goes VIRAL

screengrab

New Delhi: After Aisha, another Pakistani dancer has taken over Desi Internet! Even though the wedding season is quickly approaching its end, there is still time for another gorgeous dancer to go viral. Recently, one such video of a dance number that has delighted many online is of a Pakistani woman dancing to the song Ang Laga De from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela. The now-viral video was shared by on Instagram by user named Natalia Calling and it has amassed a whopping 204,000 likes.

In the video, the girl is dressed in a maroon lehenga. Her graceful dance moves captivate the audience. People around her are in awe of the girl's tremendous dance performance as soon as she begins to dance. Along with the video, the big sister Natalia also praised her sister in the caption and wrote, “Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing but this is my talented baby sister and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all.”



After being shared online, the video received over one million views. Instagram users couldn't get enough of the girl's spendid performance and showered her with adoration in the comment section.

As per one user in the Instagram comments section, "She is dancing way way better then our film heroines. Lollywood needs her skill.." Another person stated, "You danced so elegantly. i am highly impressed." A third person commented, "Excellent dance performance! She is fantastic!" "What a lovely dance, she's got killer moves," said a fourth.