Actress Sanya Malhotra's Mrs. is the talk of the town nowadays! With the portrayal of strong characters and befitting plotline, the movie discusses how patriarchy supresses women, especially homemakers, in their own houses, prompting them to sideline their dreams and aspirations.

Actress Sanya Malhotra's Mrs. is the talk of the town nowadays! With the portrayal of strong characters and befitting plotline, the movie discusses how patriarchy supresses women, especially homemakers, in their own houses, prompting them to sideline their dreams and aspirations.

After the massive success of Mrs., women on social media platform, Reddit, are coming forward to share their own experiences, similar to those faced by Richa (Sanya Malhotra) in the movie.

Women share their "Mrs-like" experience

In a Reddit thread posted on r/AskIndianWomen, women were asked to share their own "Mrs-like" experiences. The author of the post talked about how a homemaker's job is considered thankless, with no fized working hours.

"The underlying fact is housewives are slaves while maids have free will,” they added.

A woman shared how she was treated by her father-in-law the very first day after marriage. “Women of the house are not allowed to fall sick. If they do, who will take care of us?”

Another woman revealed that after she got married, she discovered that her husband and in-laws, in reality, possessed patriarchal mindsets, despite their claims of being "progressive" and "modern".

For seven years, she said, despite working full-time and earning as much as her husband, she cooked and cleaned after 100 people, whenever there was a party in the house. Apart from cleaning and cooking, she did the laundary, dusting, vaccuming, and more.

Take a look at the post here

Comment

byu/MenneMehta from discussion

inAskIndianWomen

“Nobody was considerate if a dish tasted good, they would finish it and leave none for me. Sometimes, I would eat roti with some water. If my FIL was upset about anything, he would throw away the food, and I would have nothing to eat. I developed a very unhealthy relationship with food because of that,” she shared.

“If I ever purchased anything for myself, my MIL would yell, scream and cause problems. So I had to hide everything. If he tried to take me out to dinner or something, my MIL would cause problems. FIL would regularly cuss at my parents when I got really sick. For anyone wondering, I did all of those things while also having a full-time job. I made as much money as him, which he took away because he knows how to handle money (he didn’t),” the woman wrote.

The Reddit user shared that after a suicide attempt, she had to divorce her husband. "There was a lot more that I don’t want to re-live even in writing. Today, I am healthy, happy and single, and I make a lot more money than that MFer. And I have a dog that I love more than anything", she stated.