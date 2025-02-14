5 statements by Infosys' Narayana Murthy on WFH to coaching classes that took Internet by storm

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has been trending over the internet for the past few months because of his ‘70 hours work week' advice for the youth. While Narayana Murthy’s '70-hour work week' statement got a mixed reaction from people of various ages and industries, it wasn't the first time he made a controversial statement that went viral online. He had earlier spoken about remote work, coaching classes, and educational culture, all of which had been hot topics for months.

Let us take a look at his controversial statements that took internet by storm:

Murthy emphasised the importance of parents in forming their children's educational habits during the September 9 introduction of the 13th edition of Conceptual Physics in Bengaluru. He criticized the lack of discipline among some parents who put their kids' entertainment before creating a study environment. "If the parents are going and seeing movies and then telling 'children, no, no, you study,' that won't work, parents should walk the talk, can't watch movies and ask children to study" he stated.

Murthy raised concerns about the effectiveness of these institutions in Kota, Rajasthan, a city known for its high student suicide rates. "Coaching classes are not the solution to help our children learn better, that's completely wrong," he said at the unveiling of a best-selling book in Bengaluru. He expressed concern that students often neglect regular school lessons, while parents, unable to help their children academically support, turn to expensive coaching centers.

Murthy's suggestion that young Indians should switch to a 70-hour work week to boost national productivity and compete internationally sparked anger. Speaking on the podcast The Record by 3one4 Capital, he said "Unless we improve our work productivity... we will not be able to compete with countries that have made tremendous progress. I request that our youngsters say, 'This is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week.'"

Murthy openly criticised the large salary increase granted to Infosys COO Pravin Rao in 2017, stating that it was "not proper." He maintained that such choices erode employee trust, particularly when the average employee's income and CEO compensation differ significantly.

Industry watchers praised and criticised Murthy's comments, which demonstrated his strong commitment to justice and fairness in business systems.

Murthy expressed his concerns about the work-from-home (WFH) models in India amid the global trend towards remote work following the COVID-19 epidemic.

"I am not a great fan of work from home at all," he said. "Please don't fall into this trap of I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to the office three days a week."

While some shared his viewpoint, others countered that remote employment may democratise chances and lessen employees' stress from commuting.

Whether celebrated or criticized, Narayana Murthy remains a figure whose words are sparking conversations about the direction of India's society and business world.