After 15000 layoffs at Microsoft, now Bill Gates' company wants remaining employees to master...

Microsoft mandates AI use in daily work after laying off 15,000+ employees, sparking debate over job cuts and AI's growing role.

In the past few months, Microsoft has let go of more than 15,000 employees as part of its restructuring plans. Now, for the staff who remain, the company has made one thing very clear: using artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer optional, it’s now an essential part of the job.

Julia Liuson, President of Microsoft’s Developer Division, recently sent a message to employees saying that AI must be treated like other important work skills such as communication, collaboration, and using data. “AI is now a fundamental part of how we work,” she wrote. “It’s not optional, it’s core to every role and every level.” Managers have reportedly been told to include AI usage when evaluating employee performance. In some teams, this could mean formal targets on how often and how well staff use Microsoft’s internal AI tools, like Copilot.

This move is part of Microsoft’s broader push to encourage more use of its own AI products. Despite major promotion campaigns, the company says that internal use of Copilot hasn’t met expectations. This is worrying for Microsoft, especially as rival tools like Cursor are becoming more popular among developers and tech workers.

Microsoft wants employees to use its AI tools more regularly, especially those who are helping build AI-related products. While a few external AI tools, such as Replit, are still allowed in limited cases, the company mainly wants its own systems to be used in day-to-day work.

However, while current employees are being asked to embrace AI, the company has faced backlash over how it has treated laid-off staff. In a now-deleted LinkedIn post, Matt Turnbull, an executive producer at Xbox Game Studios, suggested that laid-off workers could use AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Copilot for emotional support and help with job hunting. He advised people to use AI for writing CVs, updating LinkedIn profiles, or even handling negative thoughts. His post, though meant to be supportive, was seen by many as poorly timed and out of touch, especially since AI is widely believed to be one reason behind the job cuts.

Turnbull later removed the post after it received criticism, with people questioning how a company laying off thousands could suggest turning to AI for comfort. Microsoft has said that the job cuts are part of a long-term strategy to adapt to changes in the tech industry. In a memo, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said the restructuring would help the company stay focused on future goals by streamlining teams and processes.